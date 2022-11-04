Funding for an Underdog Disease

Cystic fibrosis is personal for Choate Construction.

Returning after a two-year hiatus, Choate Construction in Sandy Springs held its 13th Cars ’n Q for the Cause on October 22 to raise funds for the Georgia Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. It’s a cause near and dear to the hearts of founder and chairman Millard Choate, wife Sue and daughter, Emily Bridges, whose best friend, Leann Ott, was diagnosed with the incurable disease when she was 3.

“Ironically, just months after Leann’s death in 2019, CFF announced a massive breakthrough with Trikafta, a new drug that helps 90% of the CF population,” says Bridges, who is Choate’s vice president of marketing. “We’ve raised approximately $3 million to date.”

Bridges says the event wouldn’t be successful without the willingness of Choate executives and employees to volunteer. “Cystic fibrosis is an ‘underdog disease,’ and they need us desperately. We want our organization to set the standard for corporate responsibility.”

More than 1,000 attended the event that featured 100 cars and live entertainment by The Rogue Tones. Local breweries, Earth, Pontoon, STATS Brew Pub and New Realm donated beer, and Deep Roots donated wine. Barbeque came from Jim ’N Nick’s, with dessert from Breadwinner Café. Former Braves star Sid Bream served as emcee.

