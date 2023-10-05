HOME GROWN

In partnership with Hickory Hill farm, Buckhead’s Le Bon Nosh brings customers locally sourced food.

Buckhead’s all-day cafe, Le Bon Nosh, is expanding upon its mission to celebrate simple, seasonal fare with the launch of its weekly $42 organic produce bag, produced in partnership with Hickory Hill Farm in Carlton. It includes at least seven vegetables and one fruit, and a QR code with a featured recipe inside a branded tote bag. Orders may be placed through the Le Bon Nosh’s website, with pickups available in the restaurant every Wednesday. We spoke with Le Bon Nosh chef/founder Forough Vakili about this new initiative and what else to expect.

What inspired the organic produce bag?

We wanted to give our guests a chance to experience the amazing ingredients that we source locally for the restaurant in their raw form. We feel strongly about eating with the seasons and believe these organic produce bags are a great opportunity for our guests to support Georgia farmers while nourishing their bodies.

What do pantry and grab-and-go add-ons look like?

These options are the staples that we have in our pantry, such as salad dressings, soups, ragu bolognese, pesto, baba ganoush, chimichurri and desserts. They pair beautifully with the weekly produce and make getting a nourishing meal on the table even simpler.

How is this offering unique?

The concept of the organic produce bag is to totally differentiate itself from popular meal kits, in that we are providing our guests with locally sourced, organic produce from farmers in the metro area. Popular meal kits are typically centrally processed, distributed nationally and come with a big carbon footprint. We also provide a recipe based on the weekly produce to inspire the home chef to cook seasonally.

What will your e-commerce offerings look like over the coming months?

The e-commerce arm of Le Bon Nosh is just getting started. We will be adding prepared meals for two or four, additional dips and sauces, more soup options and our house-blend spice mixes.

LE BON NOSH

404.835.2007

lebonnosh.com

@lebonnosh

BY Claire Ruhlin