Earthy Dwelling

5 EASY WAYS TO MAKE YOUR HOME ECO-FRIENDLY

1. Veg out. Indoor plants spruce your decor and help purify the indoor air by ridding it of toxins. Even if you’re not a green thumb, hardy foliage such as a Ficus tree or aloe plant does the trick.

2. Think small (appliances). If you’re cooking a meal for one, use the toaster oven instead of the large oven. It uses nearly half as much energy for the same result. It’s also smart to make use of time efficient cooking appliances such as a pressure cooker or Instant Pot that reduce energy output.

3. Quit washing dishes. Most of the newer dishwashers are built to conserve water and can handle the extra grit on your plates, so forget washing your dishes by hand or even pre-washing before loading. Just scrape off the big stuff, load and push the button. It could help you save thousands of gallons per year.

4. Bulb swap. Change out all your light bulbs for LEDs, and you’ll use 75% less energy than incandescent lighting, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Plus, these eco-friendly fixtures last 25 times longer and will save money on your energy bill. Win, win!

5. Shop second-hand. Every new purchase contributes to environmental toxins, but if you make someone’s trash your treasure, you can take some pressure off the problem. Visit Goodwill for kitchen wares and furnishings and kid’s consignment shops for toys.