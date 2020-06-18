Glow in the Dark

LANTERNS LIGHT UP THE NIGHT IN SANDY SPRINGS

Channeling the backyard magic of twinkling fireflies on a summer night, the Sandy Springs Lantern Parade offers a luminous evening of family fun every June along the banks of the Chattahoochee River. This year, things will be different. Rather than dimming the lights on the popular event, the city is amping up the watts with a weekend “parade-in-place” on June 19-21 after sunset. Participants are encouraged to decorate their porches, balconies, yards and windows with blue lanterns in support of healthcare workers and first responders.

Snap a picture and post to social media with the hashtag: #paradeinplacesandysprings. Blue globe lanterns, illuminated parasols with blue trimmings and “keep-safe” angel lantern kits will be available for purchase in select retail locations in Sandy Springs. There will also be an online tutorial for making lanterns from household materials.

SANDY SPRINGS LANTERN PARADE

June 19-21 Free

sandyspringsga.gov/recreation/events/annual-city-events/lantern-parade

Photos: Steve Eberhardt