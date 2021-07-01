NEWS CLIPS – July / August 2021

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE

Earlier this year, when Misty Artesian Water relocated from Louisville, Kentucky, to new headquarters at 6595 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, the company refreshed its social agenda as well. Tapping into Atlanta’s abundant resources, the brand launched its nonprofit division, Ribbons of Awareness, to boost philanthropic endeavors around the country. Through unique product packaging that features ribbon-shaped bottles in a rainbow of colors, the bottled water company supports more than 1,000 causes, from cancer to mental health. The Mystic Entities, Ltd. subsidiary also donates a portion of annual sales to those in need and offers partnership opportunities to increase awareness and raise funds.

mistywater.com

CENTRAL PERK

Upping the ante for OTP offerings, Dunwoody Village is set to open in September with the launch of an outdoor courtyard for casual dining and community events, and the debut of Bar(n), a dual-concept restaurant serving as a cafe by day and wine bar at night. Located at 1317 Dunwoody Village Parkway, the new development is envisioned as a vibrant city center with four more eateries on the way (Tex-Mex, BBQ, seafood and Mediterranean street food) and a calendar of events, ranging from live music and movie nights to farmers markets and art festivals. “We are very excited to have Dunwoody Village become a central entertainment complex for our community,” says Michael Starling, Dunwoody’s economic development director. “Ultimately, we hope that this development will serve as a central meeting space for our residents to get outside and enjoy good food and company.”

regencycenters.com

FAMILY PLAN

With a mission to provide quality care, lower pricing and convenient access in a modern clinic that puts patients at ease, Kindbody Atlanta has opened at 3005 Peachtree Road in Buckhead, providing a full suite of fertility, gynecology and wellness services, including IVF. The 4,200-square-foot facility marks the Southeast expansion of the health tech company that boasts a partner network of more than 300 practices across the country. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Kindbody to my hometown,” says Dr. Sicily Garvin, reproductive endocrinologist and practice manager of Kindbody Atlanta. “Atlanta has a large black population who are disproportionately impacted by fertility issues, and I’m honored to provide inclusive fertility care.”

kindbody.com