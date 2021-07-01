Summertime Blues

A gussied-up patio is practically a prerequisite in the South, as is a classic blue and white color palette.

To create depth in your space, use shades of blue such as turquoise, sky blue and cobalt, offset by crisp white. The entire look pops when in situ with a lush, green landscape. These sophisticated yet durable pieces will elevate your backyard barbeques and pool parties, so dive in.

Maison Chaise with Cushions in Sunbrella Bermuda/White Canopy Stripe ($1,299) pictured above

A fresh, white chaise lounge with a canopy stripe is as bright as it is functional. In a classic shape with a rustresistant aluminum frame, this lounger from Atlanta-based Ballard Designs is a statement piece that will last for many summers to come. The cushions can be made in three styles: knife-edge, box-edge or fast-dry, and are available in more than 30 fabrics, including Sunbrella performance fabrics.

Ballard Designs

1235 Chattahoochee Ave.

N.W., Suite 100

Atlanta 30318

404.603.7033

ballarddesigns.com

36-inch Santorini Planter ($499)

You don’t have to travel to Greece to capture some of that vacation spirit. This hand-painted planter from Frontgate is the chicest home for your citrus and olive trees. Made from durable polyester resin, styrene and fiberglass, the planter’s appeal is as much about its Mediterranean tile-inspired look as it is about low maintenance. Can’t decide if it’ll work for your outdoor area? Call on Frontgate’s in-house design experts to skillfully assist you.

Frontgate

Phipps Plaza

3500 Peachtree Road N.E.

Atlanta 30326

404.841.7170

frontgate.com

Vienna Aluminum Teak Umbrella in Aqua ($1,115)

Made of a teak frame and aluminum base for stability and longevity, this 11-foot Treasure Garden umbrella from AuthenTEAK provides up to 85 square feet of cool, shady relief for the hottest Atlanta days. The pulley system makes closing it up a cinch, too. If aqua isn’t your preferred shade, try one of the 113 other colors, including several Sunbrella performance fabrics.

AuthenTEAK

1094 Huff Road

Atlanta 30318

404.474.4816

authenteak.com

Herringbone Indoor/ Outdoor Rug in Light Blue/Ivory ($132-$1,562)

There’s no quicker way to bring that polished indoor-living feeling outside than with a scene-setting rug. This one from Dash & Albert features a timeless herringbone pattern in a soft blue color to seamlessly blend your living spaces together. Designed for high-traffic, pet- and kid-friendly areas—including ones that get wet often—it’s easy to clean up with just a spray of your hose. The rugs are also environmentally friendly, made from recycled plastic bottles.

Erika Reade

3732 Roswell Road

Atlanta 30342

404.233.3857

erikareade.com

STORY: Lauren Finney Harden