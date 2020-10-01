NEWS CLIPS – OCTOBER 2020

SUITE STAYS ON THE WAY

Buckhead Village District will soon have a posh new place to stay and play. Thompson Buckhead, from the Hyatt’s Thompson Hotels brand, is set to open in late 2021. Developed by Regent Partners, the $90 million property will feature 201 spacious guest rooms, a chef-driven restaurant and an indoor-outdoor rooftop bar, pool and lounge overlooking the Atlanta skyline, all designed with a cultural nod to the neighborhood. “We recognize the importance of unique, lifestyle-driven hotels that inspire travelers seeking refined and evocative experiences,” says Crystal Vinisse Thomas, Hyatt’s director of global lifestyle brands.

Thompson Buckhead

thompsonhotels.com

BOOK SOLO TIME WITH MUSIC STARS

As the world turns virtual, Topeka is keeping it personal. The online service created by Buckhead-based entrepreneur Andy Levine brings users face-to-face with musicians through live video hangouts, from guitar sessions and serenades to meet-and-greets and mini concerts. Rock out with members of Sister Hazel, chat with American Idol winner Kris Allen or kick back with Shawn Mullins or the Indigo Girls’ Emily Saliers. “The quarantine experience has exemplified how needed and meaningful these hang sessions truly are,” says Levine, inspired by the film Almost Famous to connect fans and artists beyond the stage. Average pricing ranges from $250- $1,250, depending on time, package and host, with a growing roster of stars.

Topeka

topeka.live

NEW BUCKHEAD BOUTIQUE

Shop timeless, yet on-trend style at the just-opened Sara Campbell boutique in Buckhead. The 1,020-square-foot location carries Campbell’s signature line of women’s fashions that are made in the U.S., as well as a curated selection of coordinating accessories. Enticing customers to shop, a 15% discount is offered for first in-store purchases, plus all the requisite social distancing measures are in place. Check the online calendar for monthly shopping events to benefit local charities and organizations.

Sara Campbell

2339 Peachtree Road N.E.,

Suite C

Atlanta 30305

saracampbell.com