MILESTONE ANNIVERSARY

Canoe celebrates 30 years on the bank of the Chattahoochee River.

A scenic, fine dining restaurant on the edge of Buckhead, Canoe is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Founded by George McKerrow, creator of Ted’s Montana Grill and LongHorn Steakhouse; Gerry Klaskala, founding chef of Aria; and Ron San Martin, it’s known for its picturesque location on the banks of the Chattahoochee River, as well as locally inspired fare and authentic Southern hospitality.

In three decades, the restaurant has been led by only three chefs: Gary Mennie, Carvel Gould and currently, Matthew Basford, who has been executive chef since 2013. The general manager, Vincent Palermo, has been in charge for 29 years. Though the leadership team and select menu items, such as smoked salmon and spring rolls, have stayed consistent, Canoe has changed with the times.

McKerrow is still president of the company. He lives across the street from Canoe and visits regularly. “To have a restaurant that’s increasingly more popular and relevant on its 30th anniversary than it was on its first is something we should all be proud of,” he says.

Here, he looks back to the origin of Canoe and ahead at what’s to come.

What was the original concept?

It was the first of its kind, farm to table with a seasonal menu inspired by Georgia. We went out West to look at the locally sourced restaurants in Napa Valley. We studied Chez Panisse, Alice Waters’ restaurant. We were inspired to create a locally sourced, modern American, California-style restaurant.

How has Canoe evolved over the years?

The original building was built in 1945 as Robinson’s Tropical Gardens. We added the glass dining room and the back of the building. We spent $3.1 million renovating and opened in August 1995. We continue to make small improvements and enhance the experience. The first few years, we had an organic garden in the picnic area. We added the River Bar. At one time, we had 25 to 30 tables on the lawn. We’ve enhanced the interior and renovated it several times to keep up with today while getting ready to deliver on tomorrow.

What do you think has made Canoe successful for all these years when so many restaurants in the city come and go?

Canoe was successful from the get-go. It’s the consistent delivery of great food, great service and a great attitude in a unique setting. What percentage of your diners are regulars? I would say way more than 50%. We have third generations dine with us.

What kind of challenges have you overcome?

The Chattahoochee River has proved to be a major challenge. We regularly have floods that inundate the lawn. The restaurant flooded completely in 2009, and the water entered in 2024, too.

It’s a big property with lots of moving parts. We have two banquet rooms, a covered patio and the lawn and gardens. There are challenges with maintenance.

Most important: We’re off the beaten path, and we must keep awareness alive. We’re not a big company, so we certainly can’t spend a ton of money on advertising. We rely on our reputation, so our diners tell their friends.

What is planned for the future?

The food scene in the United States is always changing, and it’s important to keep the food and beverage programs relevant. We’re going to innovate to keep it going for another 20 years.

CANOE

770.432.2663

canoeatl.com

@canoe_atl