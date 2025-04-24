FINDING TREASURE IN THOMASVILLE

South Georgia is a honey hole for antique-hunters!

Why compete to antique in Atlanta when I-75 South leads right to Thomasville? The picturesque town just under five hours away offers a variety of shops filled with vintage treasures and new-to-you heirlooms. Spend a weekend away seeking curated finds, taking in Southern charm all while enjoying local flavors.

Your itinerary begins with a Friday afternoon drive and an antique stop along the way. The Big Peach Antique Mall hugs I-75 at exit 149 in Byron. Here, more than 200 dealers present a selection of home decor, furniture, art, books, coins and other treasures in 33,000 square feet of warehouse space. Stretch your legs without busting your budget before hopping back in the car for the remainder of the trip to Thomasville.

On Saturday morning, delve into the world of fine antiques at C.H. Whitney Antiques and Art. The shop is an expansion of Charlie Whitney’s architecture, restoration and interior design business, and walking into it is like stepping back in time. It features a collection of antique furniture, Chinese export porcelain and fine and folk art dating from the 18th and early 19th centuries.

Around the corner of Remington Avenue and Broad Street, dip into Toscoga Marketplace. At this sprawling 18,000-square-foot emporium, you can lose yourself amidst new and vintage furniture, home decor and unique collectibles. The store is a self-proclaimed “interior designer’s secret” where inventory changes daily. In addition to its antiques, it also showcases custom CR Laine furniture, Thibaut fabrics and original artwork from nationally acclaimed artists such as wildlife painter James Hautman and sporting artist Beverly Ford Evans.

Just a short walk from Toscoga sits Big Oak Tree Rug Gallery. The shop presents a selection of fine Oriental carpets and handmade rugs. The floor coverings are exclusive to its showroom because the gallery prioritizes the in-person shopping experience. The proprietors encourage visitors to see and feel a rug’s artistry, color and texture firsthand before making any buying decisions.

Turn your attention from the floor to the ceiling and visit the Brass Ring. When you see the unassuming building on South Stevens Street emblazoned with “antique lighting,” you’ll know you’re in the right place. While the shop is best known for its light restoration, it also houses a collection of lamps, globes, sconces, flush mounts and more. A purchase here might be the ultimate souvenir from your weekend away. From there, conclude the day’s shopping spree at Vintage Treasures II. Here, more than 20 vendors present a delightful shop brimming with eclectic finds ranging from furniture and artwork to china and collectibles.

As the weekend winds down, enjoy a leisurely dinner at one of Thomasville’s renowned restaurants, known for their Southern cuisine and warm hospitality. Sunday morning offers a chance to explore Thomasville’s historic downtown (including the 1,500-plant rose garden for which the city is nicknamed) before making the scenic drive back to Atlanta, your car laden with new finds.

SHOP ’TIL YOU DROP

A weekend in historic Thomasville provides a slower pace amid a charming setting.

WHERE TO SLEEP: Opt to stay at the Courtyard Downtown Thomasville, within walking distance of shops and restaurants. marriott.com

WHERE TO EAT: Locals swear by George & Louie’s for lunch. The family-owned and operated restaurant has been in business for over 40 years. For dinner, try Sweet Grass Dairy, a long-time favorite, or snag a reservation at St. James, a new kid on the block already making an impression with hearth-grilled fare. georgeandlouies.com • sweetgrassdairy.com • stjamesthomasville.com

WHERE TO SHOP: No trip to Thomasville is complete without a stroll through The Bookshelf, the town’s independently owned bookshop of over 30 years. bookshelfthomasville.com