LOCAL RESOURCES – MIND

FLEX THOSE MENTAL MUSCLES WITH NEWFOUND KNOWLEDGE!

LISTEN AND LEARN

WHERE: Buckhead Heritage Society in Buckhead

WHAT: Learn about Buckhead, Atlanta’s history and more at Buckhead Heritage Society’s free speaker series that is open to the public. Throughout the year, the organization brings in local authors who present their books or professionals to discuss the history of various locations in the area, such as Chattahoochee Brick Company, Shepherd Center and the Atlanta BeltLine. Buckhead Heritage also puts on additional events just for members that include walking tours, book club gatherings, a holiday party and more. Join the email list to find out what’s coming up.

buckheadheritage.com

SAY “OUI!”

WHERE: École du Samedi in Garden Hills

WHAT: Heading to France on a vacation or just want to brush up on your French? École du Samedi translates to “Saturday school,” and that’s exactly when you can take language lessons at this French school in Buckhead or online (Advanced Plus level only). The nonprofit organization was founded by two French teachers in 2002 and now lives on the campus of the Atlanta International School and enrolls approximately 180 students in a school year. All levels of adult classes run for two hours for 12 weeks. We can hear Paris calling now.

frenchschoolatlanta.org

LAUGH OUT LOUD

WHERE: Jeff Justice’s Comedy Workshoppe in Buckhead

WHAT: If you love making people laugh, or want to add humor to business presentations, take a comedy class taught by former comedian, professional speaker and “motivational humorist” Jeff Justice. He has had more than 3,100 graduates go through his comedy course in the three decades he’s been teaching it. One night a week for six weeks at the Atlanta Punchline Comedy Club, you’ll experience four, 3.5-hour, info-packed classes, two rehearsals and a graduation night onstage at the Punchline. Increase your know-how on everything from basic joke-telling skills to how to handle hecklers.

comedyworkshoppe.com

GET CREATIVE

WHERE: Spruill Center for the Arts in Dunwoody

WHAT: Who said art classes were just for kids? Whether purely for fun or to hone an existing skill, all ages are welcome to explore a course in the arts as a great outlet for creativity and relaxation. The Spruill Center offers classes across many mediums, from ceramics and drawing to knitting, basketry, calligraphy, flower arranging, glass blowing, jewelry making and more. It’s also a great way to create handmade gifts for loved ones while blowing off some steam. Research published in The Arts in Psychotherapy suggests that making art activates the reward pathways in the brain and may have health benefits, including lowering stress.

spruillarts.org

GAIN PARENTING SKILLS

WHERE: Save Atlanta in Chamblee

WHAT: Every parent could use an extra tool in their kid kit now and then. If you’re interested in gaining advice to prevent or address issues in the current or next chapter of parenthood, the Parents Actively Learning classes at Save Atlanta offer curricula for adults with 0-4-year-olds, 5-12-yearolds and teens. Depending on the target age, topics cover things such as non-violent discipline, building courage and self-esteem, effective communication, school success and teen risky behavior prevention. There’s no shame in adding to your parenting game!

saveatl.com