Buckhead RISING STARS 2022

EXPECT BIG THINGS FROM THESE SEVEN STANDOUTS.
Atlanta has no lack of successful individuals. In fact, the city draws top talent from across industries, from entrepreneurs and entertainers to educators and philanthropists. Buckhead and the surrounding areas are hotspots for all-stars. Each year, we profile a few of these enterprising locals for our annual Rising Stars issue, and this year’s group of seven are as impressive as ever. Read on for the inside scoop on their accomplishments and the backstories that detail the challenges and triumphs they’ve experienced along the way.
PHOTOS: Sara Hanna
Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.