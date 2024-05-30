Warmer months mean firing up the grill and taking the entire cooking experience outside.

You don’t have to sacrifice style, though, as these items can elevate your outdoor dining experience. From luxe grills to beautifully designed artisan aprons, here’s what you need to create a comfortable and functional al fresco meal.

Westport Console with Beverage Tub in Aluminum ($2,499)

Keep guests comfortable by inviting them to grab beverages out of Frontgate’s Westport Console. It’s made from aluminum to stand up to the elements. A stainless steel top covers a tub, perfect for keeping up to 20 standard-size beverages icy cold. A lower shelf offers storage, while a playful chevron pattern gives visual interest.

Frontgate

frontgate.com

@frontgate

Vietri Limoni Medium Oval Platter ($154)

Travel to Italy without leaving your backyard with Vietri’s Limoni collection. Inspired by the fragrant lemons that grow along the Amalfi Coast, this platter is dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and can plate up everything from salads to steaks. Cheerful and vibrant, this handmade earthenware platter adds color and charm to any tablescape.

Nordstrom Phipps Plaza

nordstrom.com

@nordstrom_phipps

Keepsake Denim Apron ($55)

Cooks will love staying tidy in this dark-hued apron. Inspired by denim’s working roots, it’s a universal unisex design made from 100% cotton. A large front pocket and adjustable ties at the neck and waist will keep any amateur chef comfortable while whipping up a summer salad or kebabs. Designed to wear with washing and age, it’s a beautiful keepsake that can be passed on through families. The brand also makes children-sized aprons to get little chefs in on the action.

Heirloomed

heirloomedcollection.com

@heirloomedcollection

Pacific Pagoda 8.5-foot Umbrella with Trim ($1,249)

Offer shade in style with this umbrella from Ballard Designs. Created with interior design in mind but made exclusively to withstand the outdoors, it’s a playful yet practical way to set the tone for your patio. Made from Sunbrella fabric with a double-scalloped edge, it’s durable, washable, fade-resistant and mildew-resistant to keep grillmasters cool and shaded. It comes in two fashionable colors, navy and seafoam green.

Ballard Designs

ballarddesigns.com

@ballarddesigns

GX10 Grill Island Double ($21,995)

Paradise Grill’s GX10 Grill Island series is a must for the ultimate in backyard cooking. The setup includes two 32-inch professional grills, fueled by gas or propane, and two 32-inch cocktail stations with a shelf for glasses, garnish trays, ice chest, cutting board and more. Two double-sided burners, fridges, storage compartments, double drawers and outlets keep outdoor chefs fully equipped. Check it out in person at the brand’s Phipps Plaza showroom.

Paradise Grills

paradisegrillsdirect.com

@paradisegrills