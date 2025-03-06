HONORING MOTHERS

CURE Childhood Cancer marks Quiet Heroes anniversary.

CURE Childhood Cancer is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of A Tribute to Quiet Heroes on March 29 at Flourish. This organization that honors the mothers of children battling cancer was born at Chris Glavine’s kitchen table. She and CURE Executive Director Kristin Connor brainstormed ways to support Glavine’s friend, Jane Hennessy, whose 5-year-old son, Will, had been diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma. They also wanted to help mothers from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta who were caring for children in treatment, celebrating their survival or mourning their loss.

Reading Hennessy’s journals about Will on the CaringBridge website further cemented Glavine’s resolve to organize a luncheon for 20 to 30 mothers and raise money for CURE. But the list quickly swelled to more than 100, creating the need for funding so all could be honored for their strength and courage.

“We had no sponsors, only passion and determination to include everyone, so we rolled up our sleeves and began requesting donations and gifts from our family, friends and corporations,” says Glavine, whose husband, Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer Tom Glavine, quickly got on board. Together, the three handed out pamphlets and sought sponsorships from the Braves Foundation, Delta Air Lines and Comcast, all of which continue to be involved.

They also reached out to small businesses like the Glavines’ contractor, the dealership where they purchased a car and even their window washer, and asked them to donate services for the silent auction. Before long, Glavine and Connor, also a mother whose child had cancer, had amassed an army of volunteers and hundreds of gifts and services. So great was the outpouring of support that Shane Cox and his employees at Design Logistics volunteered to make deliveries and have continued every year.

The first event in 2005 exceeded all expectations with 500 attendees, including complimentary tickets for 125 mothers, and raised $100,000. Since then, Quiet Heroes has honored more than 3,000 mothers and amassed $6.7 million for targeted pediatric cancer research and support for families devastated by the disease.

In addition to an afternoon free from the stresses and challenges inherent in caring for critically ill children and their families, the event sent them home with goody bags filled with high-end gifts. Among the most extraordinary over the years were 250 handmade quilts from Susan Daves and the staff at the Drapery Workroom and 600 pound cakes baked by Kathy Shepherd of Icing on the Cake who, with the help of Quiet Hero volunteers, continues the tradition.

This year’s event for 250 mothers will be emceed by radio host and Quiet Hero Jenn Hobby with comedian Keith Alberstadt as keynote speaker. Past speakers have included Jane Fonda, Gloria Steinem and local media personality and Quiet Hero Jill Becker.

“It’s become a sisterhood and a powerful testament to the love, courage and resilience of mothers facing the imaginable,” Glavine says. “One of the most emotional moments is a heart- wrenching slide show featuring the children impacted by cancer. There’s hardly a dry eye in the house.”

CURE CHILDHOOD CANCER

curechildhoodcancer.org

@curechildhoodcancer

QUIET HEROES

quietheroes.org