SIPS OF SUNSHINE

Simply Buckhead

March 6, 2025
Bring vacation vibes home with a Cooks & Soldiers’ cocktail!

Nicholas Parsons, lead bartender at Cooks & Soldiers, shares the recipe for the Semester Abroad cocktail. “This omni-seasonal drink is not only refreshing but flavorful and can be assembled with ingredients that most folks will already have,” Parsons says.

Semester Abroad
Yield: 1 cocktail

INGREDIENTS
2 ounces rye whiskey
0.75 ounce simple syrup
0.75 ounce fresh lemon juice
0.75 ounce Aperol
Ginger beer, to taste

INSTRUCTIONS: Add the first four ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain it into a Collins glass over a generous amount of ice. Top with ginger beer.

COOKS & SOLDIERS
404.996.2623
cooksandsoldiers.com
@cooksatl

BY Claire Ruhlin

