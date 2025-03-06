SIPS OF SUNSHINE

Bring vacation vibes home with a Cooks & Soldiers’ cocktail!

Nicholas Parsons, lead bartender at Cooks & Soldiers, shares the recipe for the Semester Abroad cocktail. “This omni-seasonal drink is not only refreshing but flavorful and can be assembled with ingredients that most folks will already have,” Parsons says.

Semester Abroad

Yield: 1 cocktail

INGREDIENTS

2 ounces rye whiskey

0.75 ounce simple syrup

0.75 ounce fresh lemon juice

0.75 ounce Aperol

Ginger beer, to taste

INSTRUCTIONS: Add the first four ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain it into a Collins glass over a generous amount of ice. Top with ginger beer.

COOKS & SOLDIERS

404.996.2623

cooksandsoldiers.com

@cooksatl

BY Claire Ruhlin