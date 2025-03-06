SIPS OF SUNSHINE

Bring vacation vibes home with a Cooks & Soldiers’ cocktail!
Nicholas Parsons, lead bartender at Cooks & Soldiers, shares the recipe for the Semester Abroad cocktail. “This omni-seasonal drink is not only refreshing but flavorful and can be assembled with ingredients that most folks will already have,” Parsons says.
Semester Abroad
Yield: 1 cocktail
INGREDIENTS
2 ounces rye whiskey
0.75 ounce simple syrup
0.75 ounce fresh lemon juice
0.75 ounce Aperol
Ginger beer, to taste
INSTRUCTIONS: Add the first four ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain it into a Collins glass over a generous amount of ice. Top with ginger beer.
COOKS & SOLDIERS
404.996.2623
cooksandsoldiers.com
@cooksatl
BY Claire Ruhlin
Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.