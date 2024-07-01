MOBILE VETS FOR PETS

Eliminating the stress of a wellness visit!

Most pets do not enjoy a trip to the vet, whether it is for a quick nail trim or something more involved. Some cats and dogs may not have an issue taking a car ride, but once they realize the destination might be a scary one, anxiety builds. Hiring a mobile vet is a great solution for pets that are more comfortable being treated in a familiar environment. For pet parents, a mobile vet is helpful for scheduling flexible appointments, especially with multiple pets in a home. Some mobile vets don’t even require you to be present during a visit. We chatted with three mobile vets in our community about their companies and the benefits of at-home services.

NATHANS ARK MOBILE VETERINARIAN

Dr. Carol Tobias opened her business in 2009. According to the veterinarian, mobile services help prevent pets from motion sickness on the car ride and are a safe solution for those with limited mobility. “It is also common for cats or dogs to pick up viral respiratory diseases or fleas in a veterinary office, so there is less exposure to these communicable illnesses when seeing a mobile vet,” Tobias says. The veterinarian also treats exotic species from chinchillas to fish. Nathans Ark charges one fee per visit no matter how many pets, and its online pharmacy makes it convenient for clients to order meds.

NATHANS ARK MOBILE VETERINARIAN

404.218.2776

nathansarkmobilevet.com

READIVET ATLANTA

This mobile vet service has been in business for more than 10 years. According to ReadiVet Veterinarian Kyrollos Hana, most providers in a traditional setting spend only about 10 to 15 minutes with a patient, whereas ReadiVet doctors spend an hour of dedicated time with a pet and its owner. “Once a relationship is established, we are also able to offer owner-absent appointments,” Hana says. “In those instances, ReadiVet providers follow up with an owner afterward to ensure they’re up to speed on their pet’s health.” ReadiVet provides 85% of veterinary care at home and offers a clinic for surgeries, dental cleaning and X-rays when needed. “We also divide our service areas, so the same veterinarian comes to your home, creating a consistent and trusted relationship,” Hana says.

READIVET ATLANTA

404.734.3961

readivet.com

@readivet

ROYAL PAWS & PURRS MOBILE VETERINARY SERVICES

Dr. Shermaine Wilson Cox has been caring for Atlanta-area pets with her mobile vet service since 2019. She provides a wide range of services, including vaccinations, wellness exams, diagnostics and minor surgeries. “We utilize cutting-edge equipment and technology to ensure the highest standard of care for our patients,” Cox says. “Our team consists of highly skilled and compassionate veterinarians and support staff who prioritize the well-being of pets and their owners.” According to Cox, a mobile vet provides a familiar environment, reducing stress for both pets and their owners, which leads to a more relaxed and productive veterinary visit.

ROYAL PAWS & PURRS MOBILE VETERINARY SERVICES

678.689.4005

royalpawsandpurrs.com

@royalpawsandpurrsdoc