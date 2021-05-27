FOOD NEWS – JUNE 2021

Slated to open this summer in Buckhead, the dual concept from Red Phone Booth and Amalfi Pizza brings a 6,500-squarefoot speakeasy, a private event space called Mafia Kitchen and a 5,500-square-foot Neapolitan eatery offering fresh pasta, specialty pizzas and a full bar with Italian wines. With an eye toward keeping patrons safe, the spaces feature soaring ceilings, 10 direct air purifiers, three Aaon Direct Outdoor Air Systems that clean the air approximately every two minutes and the airborne particulate eliminating Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization technology. redphonebooth.com; amalfipizzaatl.com

Chef Suzanne Vizethann of Buckhead’s Buttermilk Kitchen pushes the biscuit envelope at her pop-up, Milkdrop, where she experiments with various recipes of “drop” biscuits. Inspired by the New York bagel shop concept, Milkdrop is a chef-driven, made-to-order experience offering handcrafted biscuits from dessert-style to breakfast sandwiches, as well as goods from local Atlanta vendors such as Beautiful Briny Sea, Darn Coffee and more. milkdropbiscuits.com

Chef Deborah VanTrece of West Midtown’s Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours brings a fresh spin to classic comfort food in her debut cookbook, The Twisted Soul Cookbook: Modern Soul Food with Global Flavor. From salads and side dishes to seafood and dessert to dressings and sauces, VanTrece keeps the soulful recipes fresh and fun. twistedsoulcookhouseandpours. com/house

BY: Claire Ruhlin