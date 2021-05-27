Raise a glass!

CRAFT BEER AND FESTIVAL FUN ON TAP IN SUWANEE.

Toast the 10th anniversary of one of the biggest craft beer festivals in the Southeast with unlimited samples of more than 350 craft beers, live music, food trucks and lawn games at the Suwanee American Craft Beer Fest on June 26. This year’s summertime event, bumped from its usual, greenthemed St. Paddy’s Day revelry in March, promises just as much fun.

Kick back in the Social Lounge tent, scope out local art from custom-made beer maps to woodworking and jewelry, and show off your mad skills at giant Jenga, giant beer pong, axe throwing and Xtreme Airballs. The Georgia Beer Garden features homegrown Peach State breweries. Seltzers, ciders and wine samples are also available.

“The beer, the music, the games, the vendors—all of it together makes for the perfect afternoon to celebrate craft beer in Georgia,” says event coordinator Tiffany Belflower.

A portion of proceeds will benefit Cooper’s Crew, a nonprofit that raises funds and awareness to cure childhood cancer.

Leave the kiddos at home for this one; attendees must be 21 or older.

SUWANEE AMERICAN CRAFT BEER FEST

June 26, 1-5 p.m. $60

Town Center Park

330 Town Center Ave.

Suwanee 30024

suwaneebeerfest.com