As if the 105 attendees of the 14th Annual Red Shoe Luncheon needed another reason to don their heels and head to the Cherokee Town Club, the keynote speaker gave them one.

Two-time Emmy winner and Georgia Radio Hall of Famer Ryan Cameron entertained the audience as the keynote speaker at the February event. He was also honored with an award for his support of the organization. Health care entrepreneur Hanz Fequiere received an appreciation award for his support, while Howard Luckett and Michael Daniel were presented with Hero Awards for their service to veterans and for sharing their personal heart health stories. The organizing committee, led by Buckhead’s Lillian Short Connolly, planned the gathering in support of the Veronica Blount Memorial Foundation that raises awareness around heart disease. Through a silent auction, online donations, raffle tickets and contributions, the event raised $30,000.

PHOTOS: Paul Daniel, Richard Woumn