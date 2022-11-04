Finery Fusion

Japandi is the evolution of two now tried-and-true 21st century designs: Scandinavian and Japanese.

Grounded in a neutral palette, Japandi evokes the functionality, rustic look and simplicity of both styles and focuses on clean lines, calming, Zen-like colors and a tightly edited room. Functional pieces are minimalist by design and carefully thought out for their intentionality and style. Here’s how to get the look.

Bunny Williams Home Cintamani 20” Pillow ($425)

Displaying highly technical Vietnamese hand embroidery and inspired by the Ottoman tradition, this indigo and cream pillow adds a dash of vibrant deep blue to any upholstery piece such as a chair, sofa or bed. For color purists, it’s also available in a neutral brown.

Mathews Furniture + Design

Cassina Sengu Coffee Table (price upon request)

Imagined by superstar designer Patricia Urquiola, the Sengu series takes its cues from Japanese shrines. A series of artfully and intentionally stacked beams create the table base that’s topped by a simple glass sheet. Wood finishes are available in Canaletto walnut, oak-stained black or a sunny oak, and the glass is available in transparent, smoked glass or a variety of luxurious marbles.

Context Gallery

Visual Comfort Tripod Floor Lamp ($579)

From the Chapman & Myers collection for Visual Comfort comes the Tripod Floor Lamp, a perfect exercise in restrained design. Made up of three tripod legs, it adds lighting to a room without compromising space. The wood is available in two finishes, and the shades are available in paper or linen, offering several configurations for your room.

Circa Lighting

Montes Doggett Ceramic Bowl ($255)

While handmade in Peru, the organic lines and immediate functionality of this ceramic bowl fit the Japandi style. Designed by Monica Porter, this petite bowl has a bevy of uses, from holding everything from fruit and houseplants to delicious dips and candles. Bonus: It’s dishwasher safe.

Hudson Grace

Anacapa Saddle Leather Lounge Chair ($1,599)

The Anacapa Saddle Leather Lounge Chair is part of Lawson-Fenning’s collection for CB2. It’s made from Moore & Giles saddle leather that will patina over time and oak that is certified sustainable by the Forest Stewardship Council. A pair of these will anchor a sitting vignette and provide the right amount of comfort and style.

CB2

STORY: Lauren Finney Harden