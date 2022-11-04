Finery Fusion

Simply Buckhead
Japandi is the evolution of two now tried-and-true 21st century designs: Scandinavian and Japanese.

Cassina Sengu Coffee Table

Grounded in a neutral palette, Japandi evokes the functionality, rustic look and simplicity of both styles and focuses on clean lines, calming, Zen-like colors and a tightly edited room. Functional pieces are minimalist by design and carefully thought out for their intentionality and style. Here’s how to get the look.

Bunny Williams Home Cintamani 20” Pillow ($425)

Displaying highly technical Vietnamese hand embroidery and inspired by the Ottoman tradition, this indigo and cream pillow adds a dash of vibrant deep blue to any upholstery piece such as a chair, sofa or bed. For color purists, it’s also available in a neutral brown.

Mathews Furniture + Design
404.237.8271
mathewsfurniture.com
@mathewsatl

Cassina Sengu Coffee Table (price upon request)

Imagined by superstar designer Patricia Urquiola, the Sengu series takes its cues from Japanese shrines. A series of artfully and intentionally stacked beams create the table base that’s topped by a simple glass sheet. Wood finishes are available in Canaletto walnut, oak-stained black or a sunny oak, and the glass is available in transparent, smoked glass or a variety of luxurious marbles.

Context Gallery
404.477.3301
contextgallery.com
@contextgallery

Visual Comfort Tripod Floor Lamp ($579)

From the Chapman & Myers collection for Visual Comfort comes the Tripod Floor Lamp, a perfect exercise in restrained design. Made up of three tripod legs, it adds lighting to a room without compromising space. The wood is available in two finishes, and the shades are available in paper or linen, offering several configurations for your room.

Circa Lighting
404.233.4131
circalighting.com
@circalighting

Montes Doggett Ceramic BowlMontes Doggett Ceramic Bowl ($255)

While handmade in Peru, the organic lines and immediate functionality of this ceramic bowl fit the Japandi style. Designed by Monica Porter, this petite bowl has a bevy of uses, from holding everything from fruit and houseplants to delicious dips and candles. Bonus: It’s dishwasher safe.

Hudson Grace
404.351.7501
hudsongracesf.com
@hudsongracesf

Anacapa Saddle Leather Lounge ChairAnacapa Saddle Leather Lounge Chair ($1,599)

The Anacapa Saddle Leather Lounge Chair is part of Lawson-Fenning’s collection for CB2. It’s made from Moore & Giles saddle leather that will patina over time and oak that is certified sustainable by the Forest Stewardship Council. A pair of these will anchor a sitting vignette and provide the right amount of comfort and style.

CB2
404.260.7264
cb2.com
@cb2

 

STORY: Lauren Finney Harden

