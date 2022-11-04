Beloved Books

TOP PICKS FOR KIDS!

Reading to and with your kids from an early age helps establish a love of books and provides a special time for family bonding. Just 10 to 15 minutes per day can also encourage speech development and vocabulary building. With so many wonderful stories to share, we asked some bibliophiles to give us their top picks. Here are their favorites stories for kids from ages 0 to 12.

Babies and Toddler-Age Children (Ages 0-3)

Green Eggs and Ham

by Dr. Seuss

“My all-time favorite as a child. It not only taught me to try things that are new; it also taught me not to have a builtin bias against something because I was not familiar with it. This can apply to many different things in life.”

—Eric Kennington, Northside Library children’s librarian

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom

by Bill Martin Jr., John Archambault and Lois Ehlert (Illustrator)

“Nobody teaches the alphabet quite like Bill Martin Jr. The colorful and lively illustrations in this book will captivate even the youngest of readers’ attention, making learning the alphabet a fun and rhythmic experience.”

—Scott Berkowitz, manager of children’s books, Barnes & Noble

Moo, Baa, La La La!

by Sandra Boynton

“Sandra Boynton’s wildly popular book features her lively and spirited text that introduces readers to animals and the noises they make. A quiet final spread begs the little ones and their caregiversto OINK!, SNORT!, QUACK! and MEOW! in a noisy animal ending.”

—S.B.

Preschool to Elementary School-Age Children (Ages 4-8)

Harry the Dirty Dog

By Gene Zion

“It is about a dog who loves to play and get dirty. However, in his joy of having fun and getting dirty, he gets a little too dirty. The change is so dramatic that even his family doesn’t recognize him as he longs to return home. In the end, Harry digs up his bathing brush and begs for a bath from his family and is transformed back into a white dog with black spots once again. A wonderful story about how home is perceived and how it makes one happy.”

– E.K.

The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!

by Mo Willems

“Mo Willems’ menagerie of animal mates has been a bookseller, educator and story time favorite for almost 20 years. This is a brilliantly fun and highly relatable ride that will have both reader and listener highly engaged.”

— S.B.

The Gruffalo

by Julia Donaldson

“If you’re looking for a story that teaches creativity and confidence (and one that also has a song to sing, too), The Gruffalo is the story for you.”

—S.B.

Books for Pre-Teens and Tweens (Ages 9-12)

The Crossover

by Kwame Alexander

“Poetry and basketball collide in this powerful, middle- grade novel in verse about 13-year-old twin brothers Josh and Jordan. Rich with imagery, emotion and heart, The Crossover packs a serious punch.”

—Stephanie Pinheiro, manager of children’s books, Barnes & Noble

Odder

by Katherine Applegate

“This sweet story about an otter named— you guessed it—Odder, is the perfect read for the young animal lover or aspiring marine biologist in your life.”

—S.P.

A Corner of White

by Jaclyn Moriarty

“A Corner of White pulls you right into two worlds: Madeleine’s, in Cambridge, England, and Elliot’s, in Cello, a parallel reality. These two teens communicate through letters slipped into the cracks between their worlds. It’s a charming, quirky start to a wonderful trilogy.”

—Amy Alexander, branch manager, Northside Library

BARNES & NOBLE

404.261.7747

barnesandnoble.com

@buckheadbn

BUCKHEAD LIBRARY

404.613.7350

fulcolibrary.org/locations/buckhd/

NORTHSIDE LIBRARY

404.613.6870

fulcolibrary.org/locations/NRTHSD/