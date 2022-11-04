Gifting Local Goods

Purchase one-of-a-kind items at seasonal bazaars.

Holiday shopping can be more than just a to-do list item. Enjoy an evening out and let the shopping inspire you to purchase a gift for a loved one, or yourself, at one of these seasonal strolls and markets.

Miami Circle Gallery Stroll

Take in or take home the works of nationally recognized artists at this Nov. 18 event. From 4 to 6 p.m., attendees are invited to walk the Buckhead street off Piedmont Avenue and pop into 11 of the participating galleries. From the limited edition prints and works by international artists at Maune Contemporary to the fine art at Bill Lowe Gallery, there is much to be admired.

miamicircleshops.com/gallery-stroll

@shopsofmiamicircle

Northside Methodist Preschool’s Holiday Gift Show

Pick up handcrafted jewelry and clothing from up-and-coming artists or gourmet treats (honey, pies, salsa) to share during the holidays at this annual community show. Taking place Nov. 10 through 12 at Northside Church, the event benefits the Northside Methodist Preschool.

giftshow.northsideumc.org

@nmpgiftshow

Spruill Gallery Holiday Artists Market

This 29th annual holiday market takes place in Dunwoody at the quaint Spruill Gallery & Gift Shop. From hand-painted ornaments to seasonal dishware, the artistic creations run the gamut. The market kicks off Nov. 16 and continues through Dec. 23. Dec. 10 brings a trunk show where attendees can meet the artists, and on Dec. 14 patrons are invited for a holiday wine tasting and after-hours shopping event from 6 to 9 p.m.

spruillarts.org/gallery

@spruillarts