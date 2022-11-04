The Crystal Ball has been raising funds for the Arthritis Foundation since 1982, topping $10 million since its inception.

The elegant affair’s 40th anniversary gala, chaired by Taylor and Stacy Courtnay, was held at The St. Regis Atlanta and raised more than $500,000 to support Camp Ache Away, for children diagnosed with juvenile diabetes, among other initiatives. The ballroom was festively arrayed with decor by Tony Brewer and Co. to match the “Under the Sea” theme. The evening consisted of a VIP patron reception followed by a three-course dinner, silent and live auctions and dancing to the musical stylings of The Stephen Lee Band. Jordan Campbell served as auctioneer, and Phil Van Gelder served as emcee. Sponsors included Northside Hospital, Emory Orthopaedics and Spine Center and Genuine Parts, while Simply Buckhead served as media sponsor.

PHOTOS: Glenny Brown