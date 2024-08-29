ON A PEDESTAL

Lifelong friends are making Atlantans’ abodes feel like home again.

Our strengths complement each other in such a beautiful way,” says Meredith Page of her best friend and now business partner, Liz Livingston. “We knew that if we put our brains together, we could create something incredible, something new, meaningful and from the heart.”

Enter Page House, the brainchild of the two besties who, after having children, turned their focus to helping others achieve an artfully curated home without the hassle of sourcing items.

Marrying Livingston’s digital marketing acumen with Page’s 10-plus years at notable creative design agencies, the two officially launched as a design studio in 2020 but just recently expanded their repertoire with their first product line, Collections by Page House.

The entrepreneurs offer homeowners their pick of three curated sets of interior styling staples: The Artiste, The Naturalist and The Icon. Each featuring one-of-a-kind items from local fabricators and global artisans, Collections is the secret weapon for those struggling to make their homes look and feel complete. Each ensemble has its own personality and includes a pedestal, a footstool, one vintage olive pot and aloe leaf, two pillows and a fivewick candle, all of which are also available a la carte. Complete Collections start at $1,292, with additional accessories available from $32, and can be perused on the pair’s website.

Here, the Sandy Springs-based duo dishes on their new venture.

What sparked the initial idea?

LL: In each of our design projects, we kept gravitating toward using pedestals, but we couldn’t find exactly what we were looking for. We asked Meredith’s father, an expert craftsman, if he could help us execute our vision, and he made two pedestals for my dining room that we hand-wrapped in a grasscloth wallcovering. Then we made another and another. From there, we kept thinking about all the other objects we needed for our projects and built a full collection.

Why the pedestal as your anchor piece?

MP: We think of the pedestal as a secret weapon that has the power to instantly strengthen the dimension of any space. Styling a room is such a conundrum for most of our customers, and often what is missing are the added layers that really present a cohesive look. The pedestal is a discreet, easy footprint to incorporate into your floor plan, but the possibilities of what to put on top are endless.

How did the rest of the pieces in each set come together?

MP: Because the pedestal is stationary, we wanted to incorporate more fluid pieces: the stool on the floor, the pillows on the seating and the candle on the table. Our goal is to give our customers a completely new outfit for any room. We’ve taken our sets into people’s homes, all with different design styles, and it’s been incredible to see how they work so well to create that layered look. It’s like they hired a designer, but really, they purchased one of our Collections.

What’s it been like doubling as friends and business partners?

LL: Each time we’ve tackled a new problem, I’ve seen how our different ways of thinking really help us cover each other’s blind spots. We respect each other’s ideas, try to see every angle and work together to find the best solution. It’s also incredible to watch your best friend shine in her element!

PAGE HOUSE

pagehousestudio.com

@pagehousestudio