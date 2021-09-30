Entertain like an expert

AUTUMN ENTERTAINING TIPS FROM THE OWNER OF ADELINA SOCIAL GOODS.

Being a star host is the name of the game at the Westside’s Adelina Social Goods, offering stationery, party supplies, gifts and home decor. The store has also launched the Adelina Cocktail Club, a monthly cocktail-of-the-month delivery kit that includes ingredients, barware and educational tips. Here, we chat with owner Sarah Noble about her entertaining tricks.

How can someone create a beautiful bar cart?

Every bar cart should include one or two gorgeous decanters where you can store your most-used spirits; a cocktail shaker set and mixing glass; and a set of extraspecial glassware. We also keep a set of cocktail napkins handy, and we love to display craft bitters and a cocktail recipe book on our bar cart, too. The perfect finishing touch is a bud vase with a fresh-cut bloom to soften things up.

What do you recommend serving for a cozy evening?

Fall entertaining is all about savoring the changing seasons and tucking into warm flavors. Serve simple foods with bold, spice-infused flavors like a great cheese board with spiced fig jam or wine-poached pears wrapped in prosciutto with a dollop of tangy bleu cheese.

Any advice for making fall gatherings feel extra-special?

A favorite fall party spot for us is next to the fire pit. I’ll make homemade marshmallows in a few fun flavors like bourbon vanilla bean, blackberry black pepper or Luxardo cherry swirl and let friends roast them over the fire and sip hot cider spiked with bourbon. It’s an entirely make-ahead, low-maintenance party that everyone loves. Don’t forget to provide blankets and lots of wet wipes for cleanup.

