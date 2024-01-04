RAISE THE CURTAIN

The Jewish Film Festival returns!

The 24th annual Jewish Film Festival is back for two weeks of entertainment beginning Feb. 13. It runs until March 7. Movies will be shown at iconic theaters and venues throughout the city including at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, The Tara, Plaza Theatre, Georgia Theatre Company Merchants Walk and Springs Cinema & Taphouse.

New this year, films will be available for home streaming beginning Feb. 27 through March 7, allowing audiences beyond Atlanta to view the festival’s roster. In addition to showing world-class international and independent features, documentaries and shorts, the festival will also include panel discussions with industry experts, academics and other community leaders. It will close with an awards night on Feb. 26.

ajff.org

@atljewishfilm

BY Gillian Anne Renault