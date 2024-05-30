FOOD NEWS – JUNE 2024

Sidetracked Wine Co., a wine shop from the team behind Elemental Spirits Co. and The Zero Co., is in the works to open in Chamblee.

sidetrackedwine.co

A second location of Cultivate Food & Coffee, the first of which is on Howell Mill Road, is now open at Citizens Market food hall at Phipps Plaza. Stop by for coffee, breakfast and brunch.

cultivating.co

Two CraveWell Cafe locations are now open in Atlanta, one in the Westside Village shopping center on Marietta Boulevard and another on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. Both offer juices, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches and salads.

cravewellcafe.com

BY Claire Ruhlin