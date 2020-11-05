EDITOR’S CORNER – NOVEMBER / DECEMBER 2020

This fall I ventured into the newly opened Framebridge at The Shops Around Lenox, clutching a cardboard roll I’d stashed in a closet for years.

It contained a poster I fell in love with as a 20-something in Paris’ Marais district. Sure, I could’ve gone online to have it framed, but being physically in the store allowed me to see the colors and textures of the frame up close. After months of mostly online shopping, the experience reminded me of the pleasure of visiting a store in person, relying on the expertise of a well-trained associate and getting to see an item physically before committing to purchase. I bet many of our readers feel the same. That, and the fact that so many locals rely on our area’s retail for employment, prompted us to dedicate this issue to all things shopping and retail.

Our “Shop ’Til You Drop” cover feature is packed with information you can use. You’ll find local sources to help you sail through this holiday shopping season with ease and discover places you’ll want to shop in year round. Whether you’re looking for new decor to spruce up your house, jewelry for that special someone, chic new wardrobe pieces or gift ideas for friends who have everything, this feature has you covered.

The serviceable intel doesn’t stop there. Lisa Schoolcraft explores how to leverage tracking technology to keep your pets safe, Nicole Letts profiles Bauble Stocking founder Kate Stewart, and if you’re still sticking close to your abode, you’ll want to check out Karina Antenucci’s story on hightech products that promote at-home wellness.

As we close out this year, the entire Simply Buckhead team wishes you, your family and friends a healthy and joyful season.

Happy reading!

Jennifer Bradley Franklin

Senior Contributing Editor