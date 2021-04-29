Enjoy sips and bites with your pup on these dog-friendly patios

Southern hospitality, superb fare and die-hard sports fans aren’t the only things Atlanta is known for. Our city is primed for dog owners. And when spring’s sunshine comes out, Atlanta’s restaurants prep their outdoor patios for foodies and dogs alike, with umbrellas for seeking shade and dog bowls for staying hydrated (the latter being only for four-legged diners, of course).

Where can you enjoy a seasonal cocktail with your fur-clad partner in crime by your side? Consider these five pet-friendly spots.

Flower Child

With an outdoor patio that spans 1,342 square feet, Flower Child’s location in Sandy Springs offers healthy eats and sips for humans (think vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options) plus freshly filled water bowls for pets. The popular place to grab a grain bowl boasts a Buckhead location in the Shops Around Lenox, which also features a 675-square-foot, French bistro chair-clad patio that’s open to pets. Another location at Westside Provisions District is in the works.

Flower Child

Sandy Springs

6400 Blue Stone Road, Suite 170

Atlanta 30328

470.481.7850

iamaflowerchild.com

gusto!

With three nearby digs in Chamblee, Chastain and Buckhead, fast-casual restaurant gusto! pairs its signature health-centric bowls and wraps with an enclosed patio perfect for pets. Chamblee’s space, for example, seats about 40 across 1,200 square feet. “Chamblee’s patio is a prime summertime hangout area,” says Nate Hybl, founder of gusto!’s Chamblee location. “Make it even more enjoyable by bringing the dogs or enjoying a round on the putting green.” All gusto! locations have clean water bowls available to tail-bearing guests.

gusto! Chamblee

4945 Peachtree Blvd.

Atlanta 30341

678.587.5386

whatsyourgusto.com

JCT. Kitchen & Bar

Over on the Upper Westside, JCT. Kitchen & Bar is home to not one but two outdoor patios for sittin’ pretty with your pet. The upstairs patio seats 88 guests, while the downstairs option holds 54. Each echoes an industrial vibe with reclaimed wood tables, metal accents and bright orange seating. Inside, Executive Chef Amadeus Lixfeld serves up savory local dishes such as the restaurant’s signature JCT. Fried Chicken that comes with biscuits, whipped potatoes, roast chicken gravy and spicy honey. (Be warned: Your pup will beg for a bite!)

JCT. Kitchen & Bar

Westside Provisions District

1198 Howell Mill Road, Suite 18

Atlanta 30318

404.355.2252

jctkitchen.com

The Select Restaurant + Bar

In Sandy Springs, The Select Restaurant + Bar conveniently sits just a few feet from the neighboring City Green, a four-acre park where dogs can stretch their legs in designated pet areas before heading over to The Select to lounge on the 1,600-square-foot outdoor patio. “We pride ourselves on The Select being a gathering place for everyone, and that includes welcoming dogs to our expansive patio,” says owner Dave Green. “During the past year, dogs have spent a lot more time with their owners, and some have separation anxiety. We love being a place where our guests can not only relax and enjoy their dining experience but also put their pets at ease to relax alongside them.”

The Select Restaurant + Bar

6405 Blue Stone Road, Suite 200

Atlanta 30328

770.637.2240

theselectatl.com

Tupelo Honey

Looking for a space with a menu made especially for your furbaby? Crowd-favorite Tupelo Honey dishes out Southern comfort foods for pawrents and a special menu for pups visiting its 923-square-foot patio. The “Bone Appetit” menu features five drool-worthy dishes: a Pawfect Snack, with three strips of bacon and the option to add a smear of peanut butter; Ruff Day Remedy consisting of three scrambled eggs; Bow Wow Bowl, with milk gravy and a biscuit; Healthy Fella, a mix of chicken and sweet potato; and The Notorious D.O.G., with ground beef and sweet potato.

Tupelo Honey

4600 Roswell Road, Bldg. C, Suite 110

Atlanta 30342

404.649.6334

tupelohoneycafe.com

STORY: Taylor Heard