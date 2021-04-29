NEWS CLIPS – MAY 2021

LUXE LINE FOR MEN

Get your street cred swagger on at Todd Patrick’s first brick-and-mortar shop in Atlanta. Designer Desyree “Des” Nicole launched the luxury menswear brand in 2016, infusing a multicultural vibe into ready-to-wear and bespoke pieces made in New York City. Shop relaxed knitwear, silk tops and cropped jackets from the vibrant Rolling Sunsets collection, along with T-shirts, lounge pants and joggers to chill at home. Some items will be exclusive to the Buckhead Village location. toddpatrick.co

A TASTE OF ITALY

Bring home the flavors of Italy from Baffi Provisions on the Westside. An extension of Chef Jonathan Waxman’s recently opened restaurant, Baffi, the market offers freshly prepared foods and pantry favorites for savory meals at home. Pick up ricotta manicotti or eggplant caponata for dinner, stock up on ingredients such as dried pastas and farro, or opt for a five-pound farmer’s box packed with local produce. The market opens at 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, with a la carte menu items from Executive Chef Andrew Cacioppo after 5 p.m. baffiatlanta.com

COOKING FOR A CAUSE

When COVID hit, residential developer Marc Pollack of Sandy Springs headed to the kitchen, whipping up meals with fresh ingredients from his wife Robin’s garden. Now he’s sharing the fruits of his labor in Chez Marc’s Quarantine Cookbook ($29.95), packed with food and drink recipes such as Snapper Ceviche, Spatchcocked Chicken and Watermelon, Strawberry and Pineapple Vodka Slush. Proceeds from the new cookbook benefit the Gateway Center, supporting Pollack’s advocacy work for affordable housing and homelessness. “My goal at the end of the day is to try to take the things that I know how to do and to turn them into making the world a better place,” Pollack says. marrofoundation.org