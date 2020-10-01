DESIGN NEWS – OCTOBER 2020

Innovative framing company Framebridge has opened two brick-and-mortar locations in Buckhead and the Westside Provisions District.

The company, which launched online in August 2014, has become known for its simple and low-cost solutions for custom framing (price-offerings range from $39- $209). The Buckhead store is located at Shops Around Lenox and features a gallery wall partially composed of art submitted by Atlanta locals. The interior also includes white oak furnishings, vintage-inspired brass details and painted plaster walls covered in Framebridge frames and custom matting options.

Framebridge

3400 Around

Lenox Road N.E.

Atlanta 30326

framebridge.com