DESIGN NEWS – OCTOBER 2020

Innovative framing company Framebridge has opened two brick-and-mortar locations in Buckhead and the Westside Provisions District.
The company, which launched online in August 2014, has become known for its simple and low-cost solutions for custom framing (price-offerings range from $39- $209). The Buckhead store is located at Shops Around Lenox and features a gallery wall partially composed of art submitted by Atlanta locals. The interior also includes white oak furnishings, vintage-inspired brass details and painted plaster walls covered in Framebridge frames and custom matting options.
Framebridge
3400 Around
Lenox Road N.E.
Atlanta 30326
framebridge.com
