DESIGN NEWS – MAY 2021

Buckhead-based interior designer Melanie Turner has released her first book, Inviting Interiors: A Fresh Take on Beautiful Rooms (Rizzoli, March 2021, available on Amazon). She shares tips on creating “understated, sophisticated and functional rooms.” Since establishing her interior design firm in 2009, Turner has become known for her timeless designs that use clean lines, custom furniture and curated art. She has studio locations in Atlanta and Charleston, as well as the Melanie Turner Home store in Big Sky, Montana.

In 2020, Harry Norman, Realtors donated more than $135,000 through the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta. The effort, which began with a goal of raising $90,000 for local organizations, was part of its 90th anniversary commemoration. To surpass its goal, the real estate firm engaged all Harry Norman offices around the state. harrynorman.com

Thomas Deans Fine Art welcomes a mini exhibition of the works of Chicago-born Deedra Ludwig. The show runs at the Miami Circle gallery from April 16 to May 15 and showcases Ludwig’s fine art works, which document observations of the natural world through the mediums of oil pigments, ink, soil and other nontraditional materials. thomasdeansfineart.com