Monthly Market

OUTDOOR ENTERTAINMENT ON TAP AT WESTSIDE PROVISIONS DISTRICT.

Feeling those springtime festival vibes? Head to Westside Provisions District for Third Thursday’s May 20 and June 17 to scope out one-of-a-kind finds at the outdoor market and then kick back with a cold one in the beer garden.

The vendors market, set up on the north side of the property, features jewelry, leather goods, candles, pet products and sweet treats from local artisans and shop tenants, as well as make-and-take kids’ crafts.

Stroll over to the south side for live acoustic music and a game of cornhole in the beer garden by Ormsby’s, erected on the one-way street between Le Jardin Français and Perrine’s Wine Shop. The tables are set up for social distancing so guests can grab a draft beer and bratwurst, and enjoy the fun.

THIRD THURSDAY’S AT WESTSIDE PROVISIONS DISTRICT

May 20 and June 17, 4-8 p.m.

1198 Howell Mill Road

Atlanta 30318

westsideprovisions.com