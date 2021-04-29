HEAVEN ON EARTH

Witness Michelangelo’s masterwork in Westside Atlanta.

Each year, millions of tourists marvel at Michelangelo’s 16th century masterpiece painted on the ceiling of The Sistine Chapel. Now you can experience the epic art without leaving Atlanta. “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition,” an internationally acclaimed touring exhibition from SEE Attractions, is on view through May 23 at Westside Cultural Arts Center.

Visitors can step into a stunning showcase of 34 museum-quality reproductions of Rome’s treasured frescoes, including such iconic works as The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment. Most are rendered in their original size for an up-close look at the amazing detail.

Through state-of-the-art technology, the immersive presentation brings a fresh perspective to the celebrated scenes, considered one of mankind’s greatest artistic achievements. “We are thrilled to host this one-of-a-kind exhibition, giving the people of Atlanta the opportunity to immerse themselves in artwork and history, especially during a time when travel is limited,” says Joseph Barrera, the operations director at Westside Cultural Arts Center.

Tickets are timed to limit capacity and ensure social distancing; audio devices in English and Spanish are available to rent. Adults, $18; kids 6-17, $12; kids 5 and under, free. Family packs and other discounts are available.

MICHELANGELO’S SISTINE CHAPEL: THE EXHIBITION

Through May 23

10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thurs.-Sun.

Westside Cultural Arts Center

760 10th St. N.W.

Atlanta 30318

404.561.9914

chapelsistine.com