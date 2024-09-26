Editor’s Letter – OCTOBER 2024

I’ll admit that I don’t know a lot about art, except that it makes me happy, especially colorful works. I tend to explore art when I travel mainly because I have the time to appreciate it. As a result, my home is filled with lively pieces from far-flung locales. I love looking at the paintings on my walls and remembering where I was when I purchased each one. I don’t get to travel as much as I used to, so I was excited about the theme of this issue, which is all about appreciating art in our hometown. From the murals that grace the public spaces we walk and drive by to the galleries, museums and numerous artists who call Atlanta home, our city is awash with art inspiration if you take the time to appreciate it.

For our cover feature “Living Artfully,” writer Helen Cauley offers a roundup of public art destinations, interviews Buckhead-based artist Steve Penley and gathers expert tips on hanging art at home. Atlanta Artist Collective’s Muriel Schelke also offers expertise on how to curate an art collection, and builder and philanthropist John Wieland talks about his passion for fine art and the recently opened The Warehouse.

This issue also includes a review on Chamblee’s Oaxaca restaurant, shares a conversation with FUBU founder Carlton Brown on the brand’s relaunch at Atlanta Fashion Week and, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Karina Antenucci interviews breast surgeon Dr. Laurel Barnes on what everyone should know about this prevalent disease.

We are lucky to live in a place with so many great stories to tell and art to share. Now I just need to make the time to check it out and maybe even bring home a local piece to join the rest of my international collection.