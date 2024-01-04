BELIEVE BALL FOR CURE CHILDHOOD CANCER

The 10th annual Believe Ball to support the work of CURE Childhood Cancer celebrated more than a decade of remarkable successes and inspiring stories.

The November event at The St. Regis Atlanta marked the nonprofit’s milestone of having raised more than $10 million since it began. This year’s ball, attended by 650 formally attired guests, raised $1.93 million. The effort was led by emcee Jeff Foxworthy, long-time supporter of childhood cancer concerns. Along with his hilarious entertainment, guests were treated to a live performance by “American Idol Season 12” winner Candice Glover, a seated dinner. A lively auction of exclusive trips and a meet-and-greet with “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host Jimmy Kimmel was led by auctioneer Dean Crownover. The evening’s recipient of the Ragab Spirit of Hope award was Bobby Aiken and his company, Lendmark Financial Services. Simply Buckhead was a media sponsor.

PHOTOS: Lynn Crow Photography, Cristina Culbreth Photography, and Julie Hunter