BLING IT ON

September 30, 2021
Stunning designs by Sanjay Kasliwal, whose family has been in the jewelry trade since the 1700s, are handcrafted by master artisans at India’s iconic Gem Palace in Jaipur. Above: Rubellites, diamonds and pearls set, 18kt white gold. Courtesy Of Sanjay Kasliwal

Buckhead boutique unveils glitzy gallery of jewelry, art and gifts!

A signature piece by Cathy Waterman, this 22K blackened recycled gold Column of Tears ring features blue tourmaline and ethically-sourced diamonds.
A whole lot of name-dropping is going on at Don Purcell, an haute new spot at Buckhead Village where the featured designers have famously accessorized everyone from Madonna and Michelle Obama to Elton John and Elizabeth Taylor.

The curated collection of modern fine jewelry, vogue art and posh gifts at the 1,200-square-foot showroom comes courtesy of owner and namesake Don Purcell, whose impressive credentials extend from Charleston’s Bob Ellis to New York’s Jeffrey.

“Through many years of experience in the luxury fashion industry, I have made a lot of amazing connections with talented people. I always look for quality and personalization,” says Purcell, a fine arts graduate from the University of South Carolina with a discerning eye for design and an adherence to old-school service that assure a great shopping experience.

The Goldnetic Collection – SANJAY KASLIWAL

Dazzling offerings at the gem-studded gallery include jewelry by Cathy Waterman, Eva Fehren, Loree Rodkin, Sanjay Kasliwal, among other prestigious designers, as well as mixed-media works radiating positive vibes by pop artist sensation Ashley Longshore of Louisiana. Judith Leiber handbags, Cire Trudon candles and even some antique finds round out the eclectic selection.

“The fashion customer wants the best and expects the best,” Purcell says, “and that’s what we are going to give them.”

DON PURCELL
404.239.4350
donpurcelljeweler.com
@donpurcelljeweler

