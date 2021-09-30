BLING IT ON

Buckhead boutique unveils glitzy gallery of jewelry, art and gifts!

A whole lot of name-dropping is going on at Don Purcell, an haute new spot at Buckhead Village where the featured designers have famously accessorized everyone from Madonna and Michelle Obama to Elton John and Elizabeth Taylor.

The curated collection of modern fine jewelry, vogue art and posh gifts at the 1,200-square-foot showroom comes courtesy of owner and namesake Don Purcell, whose impressive credentials extend from Charleston’s Bob Ellis to New York’s Jeffrey.

“Through many years of experience in the luxury fashion industry, I have made a lot of amazing connections with talented people. I always look for quality and personalization,” says Purcell, a fine arts graduate from the University of South Carolina with a discerning eye for design and an adherence to old-school service that assure a great shopping experience.

Dazzling offerings at the gem-studded gallery include jewelry by Cathy Waterman, Eva Fehren, Loree Rodkin, Sanjay Kasliwal, among other prestigious designers, as well as mixed-media works radiating positive vibes by pop artist sensation Ashley Longshore of Louisiana. Judith Leiber handbags, Cire Trudon candles and even some antique finds round out the eclectic selection.

“The fashion customer wants the best and expects the best,” Purcell says, “and that’s what we are going to give them.”

DON PURCELL

404.239.4350

donpurcelljeweler.com

@donpurcelljeweler