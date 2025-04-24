A PLACE FOR SPACE

How to keep your garage tidy this spring.

One of the greatest joys of spring is the ability to spend more time outdoors. That can also mean having more “stuff” around for activities, such as biking, trips to the pool or backyard playtime, all of which get stored, often haphazardly, in the garage. “Getting your garage organized can be easier than you think,” says Mary Kathryn LaVallee, owner of Order Up Design, a professional home organizing company. Here, the Sandy Springs resident gives tips for keeping your garage in tip-top shape.

What’s your philosophy on storage?

You have to store everything everywhere with a purpose, including in the garage. Make sure every piece in there is something you are actively using. Try to create easy access, which means it’s more likely to be put away and easier to maintain. Don’t let the garage become a catch-all. The more stuff you have, the heavier you’ll feel.

What’s your process?

Whether in a junk drawer or a garage, my team and I have the same approach. We categorize everything first. Clients can be involved in the categorizing, but a lot don’t want to be. They come in when we are done, and we can assess how many items they have per category. Then we put it all back in a way that makes sense to our clients. Aesthetics are important because it’s more likely that people will want to upkeep the storage, but it has to function first. We use clear bins that help the whole family put things back where they belong. Then we label everything so it can be maintained.

What belongs in a garage?

Seasonal items used every day should have dedicated space. When it’s not pool season, for example, bins for pool supplies should be swapped out for relevant ones, such as winter accessories. It’s preferable not to store out-of-season stuff in the garage, but I get it. A lot of older homes in Atlanta are short on storage space. The key is for everything to have a home. That ideally means having everything off the floor and utilizing shelving, hooks and systems. You can also mount slim shoe storage units on the walls where there’s not a lot of clearance for a shelf to accommodate opening car doors. Keep easy-to-grab stuff like sunscreen and bug spray on these. For bikes, use a bike mount with a swivel hook. It makes it easier to adjust the direction of the bike when it’s hanging.

How often should you reassess what’s in your garage?

Twice a year. You can swap things and make seasonal items more accessible, although you might want to reassess kids’ items sooner to check that they’re age-appropriate.

You have a master’s degree in social work. How does that experience play into organizing?

Social work begins with the idea of starting where the client is. Nobody starts an organizing journey the same. Everyone has different goals. You have to work with the client on what they have and what they are willing to let go, just like in social work. I’m here to help along the way.

PHOTO: Erik Meadows