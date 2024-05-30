LA DOLCE VITA

Pendolino brings Italian-informed cuisine to Sandy Springs.

Pendolino, an Italian restaurant from chef-owner Kevin Maxey and KRM Hospitality, is now open at Chastain Market. An Italian-forward menu also takes cues from local ingredients and Maxey’s 30-plus years in the hospitality industry that include working alongside chef Tom Colicchio at Gramercy Tavern and Craft, both in New York, as well as serving as culinary vice president for Ford Fry Restaurant Group. Maxey then started KRM Hospitality. Here, he shares what to expect from this new neighborhood destination.

How does Pendolino’s menu balance Southern and Italian flavors?

To me, Italian-style dining means sourcing and taking inspiration from the things around us. When you travel throughout the small villages of any region in Italy, you’ll find very similar menu items at all of the restaurants because that’s what the region grows, and that’s what the people from that region eat. We like to celebrate the same way by incorporating “Southern” ingredients by highlighting produce from local farms and sourcing ingredients from the region, like using rice grown in South Carolina for a risotto or featuring fresh burrata cheese made in Charlotte.

What makes Pendolino unique?

I think what makes us different is that we’re looking at the menu through an Italian lens rather than trying to transport guests to Italy. The food and beverage are inspired by Italy, but they’re also inspired by my culinary history in Atlanta, my childhood in Texas and cooking in New York and Seattle.

What makes you excited about being in this area?

I love this neighborhood! It has such a sense of community. Everyone uses the park, and everyone feels like a neighbor. So many people can walk to the restaurant or take a quick drive and not have to get on major roads. One thing we know about Atlanta is that traffic can be tough.

BY Claire Ruhlin