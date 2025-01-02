Simply Buckhead
FRESH STARTS
FRESH STARTS

by
January 2, 2025
LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE WITH HEALTHY NEW HABITS!

Click Models of Atlanta model Mikhol is wearing Pointelle Pants Bundle in Boxwood ($148), available at Lake.
“New Year, new you” feels like an expected—but tired—mantra for the start of 2025. Instead of a litany of ambitious resolutions that are likely to go by the wayside, we are focusing on sustainable habits that can really boost your overall quality of life. Here, we profile three locals who have changed their lifestyles to conquer a specific area of concern: achieving a healthy weight, overcoming addiction and improving sleep quality. Plus, we have interviews from professionals to give you a roadmap to get started on your own journey. Think of this feature as a “choose your own adventure” to improve your health this year and beyond.

PHOTO: Erik Meadows

