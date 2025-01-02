CLOSE ENCOUNTER

Georgia Safari Conservation Park offers unique experiences for animal-lovers!

Seeing animals roam in their native habitats always inspires me. Of all the wildlife I’ve seen, nothing compared to the herds of animals I encountered while on safari in Kenya. Traveling to Africa isn’t easy on the schedule or budget, so many people won’t be able to check this journey off their bucket list. But the 530-acre Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison that debuted last June delivers a well-executed safari experience about an hour from Atlanta.

My husband and I loaded up our three kids and made the drive to Madison. We planned to spend the night in a luxury safari tent and experience the various animal encounters the property provides. Our two-bedroom tent, located a short walk through the trees from a gravel parking area, was one of six accommodations perched above a vast grassland. Inside, African-inspired decor adorned the central living area, dining and kitchenette. The kids’ room was furnished in two extra-long twin beds, and a primary bedroom had a four-poster king draped in netting. The entire space had unobstructed views of the outdoors through floor-to-ceiling windows and included a spacious bathroom with a walk-in shower and deep soaking tub.

From the wraparound deck, my kids spotted ostrich, antelopes and zebras. Early in the morning, they watched the staff feed some animals. We loved everything about the spacious tent but spent most of our time out and about. During the 90-minute VIP Safari Tour, we traversed the park’s acreage meeting various groups of animals, from bison and impalas to waterbucks and kudu.

Each animal is named, and, coincidentally, a Hartmann Zebra named Senha had my eldest daughter’s name, although we spell it differently. We also visited the Giraffe and Rhino Barn where we met a social 2-year-old reticulated giraffe (one of the tallest types) named Phoenix. We fed him lettuce and learned about his daily routine, behaviors and the conservation efforts to protect his kind.

Conservation is a core mission of the Park, which is a sustaining partner for The Georgia Zoological Society. For those looking to spend more time with the giraffes and rhinos, the 10,000-square-foot barn offers an upscale one-bedroom suite overlooking the animals’ sleeping quarters through floor-to-ceiling windows. If you leave your curtains open, you can wake up with a giraffe staring right at you.

Following our visit to the barn, we took part in the Ambassador Animal Encounter, coming up-close with a two-toed sloth, African spurred tortoise, snakes, lizards and more. Timatea, a Southern three-banded armadillo, and the rambunctious coatis left the biggest impression on my kids who were begging for exotic pets on our way home.

A trip to Africa is a hard reach, but Georgia Safari Conservation Camp delivers the next best thing. Locals have a chance to observe and be inspired by rare species in a safari-like environment, just a short trek from home.

GEORGIA SAFARI CONSERVATION CAMP

georgiasafari.com

@gasafariconservationpark

OFF-SITE PROVISIONS

Georgia Safari Conservation Park doesn’t currently have on-site dining options, though future plans include adding a restaurant. Downtown Madison, a 10- minute drive away, has several options.

Betty Genes: Southern diner serving breakfast and lunch with dishes inspired by 1970s home cooked favorites.

Hart & Crown: Upscale British-inspired pub with farm-to-table menu items, such as Spotted Trotter charcuterie, hanger steak with frites and jumbo scallops over Logan Turnpike grits.

The Dining Room: Thirty-six-seat fine dining restaurant serving an a la carte or prix-fixe three- or four-course meal with wine pairings.