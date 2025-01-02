CELEBRATING CIVIL RIGHTS

Recognizing the impact of Martin Luther King Jr.

The King Center, situated within the historic Sweet Auburn district, will embark on its annual King Holiday Observance, a two-week-long celebration commencing Jan. 8 and culminating Jan. 20. This year’s theme, Mission Possible: Protecting Freedom, Justice and Democracy in the Spirit of Nonviolence365, will serve as a guiding star, illuminating the diverse array of events and programs designed to honor the enduring legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The observance begins with an opening reception that sets the stage for two weeks of purposeful engagement related to King’s teachings. The cornerstone event on Jan. 20 will be a community service project where volunteers will assemble essential kits for Atlanta’s underserved residents, demonstrating the power of collective action. Additionally, the center will offer a wealth of educational opportunities, catering to both educators and young minds. Teachers will have access to lesson plans, while children are invited to an on-site puppet show and story-telling.

thekingcenter.org

@thekingcenter