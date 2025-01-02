FINDING BALANCE

Fun for the whole family in LaGrange!

Now that I’m a parent, I’ve noticed travel falls into three buckets: kid trips, family trips and the oh-so-elusive kid-free vacation. Just one-and-a half hours from Atlanta, LaGrange, I was pleased to discover, falls into the family-friendly category with a broad variety of experiences for different age levels and interests.

We arrived at Great Wolf Lodge on a Friday afternoon and dove into activities immediately. My 8-year-old son and I conquered both levels of the ropes course, while my 6-yearold daughter and husband played mini golf. We all scaled the climbing wall. (OK, I chickened out two-thirds of the way up.) After a quick outfit change, it was time for dinner.

We hopped in the car, and seven minutes later, we were at Venucci, an upscale Italian restaurant known for its heaping portions. The warm atmosphere and comforting fare were a welcome contrast to the hustle and bustle of the afternoon. Afterward, we wandered across Main Street to Scoops because what’s a trip to a small town without ice cream? We made it back to Great Wolf in time for a round of bowling and a dance party!

The kids practically fell into their bunk beds, nestled in a themed and decorated corner of our room labeled “Wiley’s Den” after the resort mascot. The next morning, we drove downtown for breakfast at Gus’s Grill, a local staple for nearly 20 years. It’s a true “greasy spoon” with laminated menus and assorted tchotchkes covering the walls, it’s the kind of place where regulars order “the usual.” To walk off our meal, we wandered around Lafayette Square, admired the fountain and peeked into R&B Vintage, introducing the kids to records. (“How old are you, Dad?”) I admired the women’s apparel at Elliebelles Boutique, while the kids snagged them a Monster Cookie at Crave.

Satisfied with our exploration of this historic textile town, we headed back to Great Wolf for an adventure at the indoor water park. We splashed our way through the wave pool, down waterslides and through the lazy river. After a quick shower, we settled on Nutwood Winery for a serene dinner and wine tasting. Established in 1833, this family owned vineyard cafe and tasting room features a patio looking out onto the greenery. Oversized yard games kept the kids occupied while we sampled the sweet vino.

The next morning, we departed for one more burst of fun: Wild Animal Safari in Pine Mountain, a 20-minute drive. We opted to stay in our own car rather than rent one of theirs—in retrospect, probably not the best choice. With two bags of animal food in hand, we followed the road through the safari, meeting bison, goats, camels, deer, pigs, zebras and a giraffe along the way. I could not stop laughing for an hour as the animals surrounded our car, going so far as to stick their heads in the windows to get the food. A llama drooled on my arm, a bison practically licked my son, and the giraffe tickled my hand as it ate. We quickly learned to keep the windows closed when larger animals were nearby. It was certainly a bonding experience.

As we made our way home, I reflected on our success in turning a kids trip into one perfect for the whole family. Now that’s what I call balance!

