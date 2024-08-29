BLISSFUL BITES IN GREENVILLE

A food festival worth the drive!

Hit the road to Greenville for the city’s annual food and wine festival, Euphoria, Sept. 19 through 22. Founded in 2006 by platinum-selling singer/songwriter Edwin McCain and prominent Greenville restaurateur Carl Sobocinski, the four-day event features exclusive tasting events, intimate musical experiences, cooking demonstrations, wine seminars and multi-course Michelin chef dinners at various locations.

Ticketed VIP opportunities begin on Friday, kicking off with a 30-mile cycling ride led by renown cyclist George Hincapie that ends at Hotel Domestique in Travelers Rest with a gourmet lunch prepared by executive chef Haydn Shaak.

Various experiences are sprinkled throughout the remainder of the day as are exclusive evening dinners. On Friday, the food-filled fun starts again with unique dining experiences such as an interactive oyster shucking session, a picnic and floral foraging lunch, and a Michelin meet-and-greet dinner with Emeril Lagasse, E.J. Lagasse and Ryan Ratino.

Intimate events continue through Saturday, but the star of the show is the tasting tents at Feast by the Field. Tickets for the signature event start at $100.

euphoriagreenville.com

@euphoriagreenville