FOOD NEWS – MARCH / APRIL 2025

Omakase Table’s Michelin Award winning chef Leonard Yu has opened a new Japanese concept, Ryokou, in West Midtown.

An eight-course tasting menu of small plates pays homage to various regions of Japan.

ryokouatl.com

Rich Clark, the restaurateur behind C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar, will open Clark’s Steakhouse in Buckhead’s Garden Hills neighborhood this summer. The new concept will combine classic steakhouse dining with Southern flavors.

Work Is Fun, the new book by King of Pops co-founder Steve Carse, releases April 1, a date that happens to be King of Pops’ 15th anniversary. The book details the story of the ice pop brand that can be found across Atlanta and the South.

kingofpops.com

BY Claire Ruhlin