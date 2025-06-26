BEHIND THE MASK

A performance-based sleep mask for better quality sleep.

More than 60 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep disorders, and only one in three adults gets the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep a night, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. The Inactive Company wants to change that. Lori Oliver, a Brookhaven resident, and Buckhead’s Jill MacRae both have career experience in corporate retail, consulting and entrepreneurial roles. MacRae worked with companies such as Dunkin’ and Starbucks, and Oliver for The Home Depot and Coca-Cola. They met while on the leadership team at Spanx. “We were always talking about how to get better sleep. We knew that it was an interesting space to pursue,” MacRae says.

They founded the company in 2019 and debuted their first sleep mask, Inactivators, in 2020. After gaining traction with athletes, they’re now seeing a rise in consumer demand as more and more people pay attention to sleep hygiene and are looking for a better quality of sleep. “We were mostly selling to the athletic market and other high-performing individuals because they got the message early about sleep,” Oliver says. “Now the mass market has woken up, and sleep is more than just the rest you get. It’s about the way you’re going to feel the next day and your future health and wellness.” Here, the two explain their journey.

Why a sleep mask?

LO: It’s portable and cost-effective. The two biggest factors in getting better sleep are achieving 100% darkness and cooling. Our patented mask has 100% blackout technology, built-in cooling, an ergonomic design, a self-adjusting strap, roomy eye pockets and a breathable feel. We’re the only mask that integrates cooling to keep your body temperature lower so you can sleep longer. You can’t look at your phone if your eyes are covered. A mask forces your brain to think about going to sleep.

How much sleep should someone get?

LO: Every individual is different, but seven hours is truly the minimum, with seven to nine hours the sweet spot. There is a thing as getting too much sleep. Sometimes people, especially moms, are in bed for seven hours and think they slept seven hours, but it’s not quality sleep.

You have seven steps for good sleep. What are they?

JM: We call it a sleep warmup. The steps are based on science, such as cognitive behavioral therapy. The first is “Go long,” which means commit. Set your alarm clock for no fewer than seven hours of sleep. The second is “Team up.” We believe accountability is important. Our third is “Get in the zone,” which means your bed is for sleeping and nothing else. Fourth is “Keep your eyes on the prize,” and not on your laptop or phone, which means shutting everything down at least 30 minutes before you go to bed. “Dream it, do it” is next. We’ve learned a lot of athletes believe in the power of visualization, and we adopted that for sleep. Then there’s “Pre-game pep talk,” because positive affirmations are real. Say, “I can go to sleep and wake up recovered and rested.” Then there’s “Positive Reinforcement.” Consistent sleep, yes, but also reward yourself for doing it.

What’s next for The Inactive Company?

LO: We’re testing and prototyping a capsule line of sleep apparel. It’s got far infrared [a gentle, penetrating radiant heat] and other technologies no one else has put together in this way, and they look great. They’ll keep your body temperature cool. You can wear them to sleep but also on an airplane or even in public.

