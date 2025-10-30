A WORTHY MISSION

The highs and lows of being an animal rescue worker.

E very career has its ups and downs, but according to Sabrina Garcia, the rewards from working in animal rescue can often outweigh any negatives. We spoke with Garcia, the adoptions supervisor at Chamblee-based DeKalb County Animal Services, managed by nonprofit LifeLine Animal Project, about her career and what a day in her work life entails.

Animal Cause Calling

Garcia discovered DeKalb County Animal Services in 2023 shortly after moving to Chamblee. Since joining the organization in October 2024, she has made it her goal to increase the number of dogs and cats being adopted, especially those that may be at risk because of limited space to house them. One way she does this is by asking staff members and volunteers to highlight their favorite pets at the facility by including its name on their own name tag. That way, visitors to the facility may be more inclined to ask about those cats or dogs.

Garcia says her faith brought her to DeKalb County Animal Services and that she knows she is in the right field of work. She also has something in common with the cats and dogs that come through her facility: As a child, she was up for adoption, too, so she can empathize.

In her role, there isn’t always a “typical” day, but one constant is her responsibility to ensure the animals are well cared for. When the doors open each day at 11 a.m., she and her team oversee finding the right homes for multiple cats and dogs. In September, the facility housed 538 dogs and 100 cats, and the organization’s goal was to decrease those numbers to fewer than 300 dogs and a maximum of 80 cats.

“Our numbers can be high because we have an open intake policy for DeKalb County residents as the county’s shelter,” Garcia says. “That means anyone living here can surrender a dog or cat as their last option.”

Challenges & Rewards

Garcia says one of the high points of her job is when she provides the perfect match for an adoptable pet and its new owner. Another positive is when the number of pets in the facility is on the lower side because of increased adoptions and fosters. Recently, a dog was surrendered to the facility in poor health, and Garcia was able to find a foster family who could provide medical attention to her quickly.

“When I left that day, I loved knowing that dog would be taken care of and that my weekend was going to be a happy one,” Garcia says.

One of the challenges is knowing that as many animals that are being adopted, more are being surrendered every day.

The Perfect Match

At DeKalb County Animal Services, the adoption process starts with a meet-and-greet between the potential owner and pet. A numeric system is used to evaluate dogs and cats for characteristics such as energy level so they are paired with the right owners. Garcia and her team also ask a lot of questions about the potential adopter’s home (i.e., Are there any pets in the home already?) and their level of experience with dogs or cats. If the pet they are considering is not a good fit, Garcia’s team tries to be as transparent as possible and often suggests other potential adoptees.

“It means a lot to me to walk out of here every day and know I am supporting a worthy mission,” Garcia says. “My work is chipping away to help these animals get adopted into good homes.”

LIFELINE ANIMAL PROJECT

404.292.8800

lifelineanimal.org

@lifelineanimal