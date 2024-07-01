The Betty’s Thomas Davis chats about the eatery’s refreshed identity and menu.

With recently appointed Executive Chef Thomas Davis at the helm, The Betty, an elevated restaurant on the first floor of Buckhead’s Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, underwent a menu and identity refresh. The new offerings embrace classic comfort dishes and high-quality, local ingredients. We spoke with Davis about how this shift better represents The Betty’s team and the surrounding neighborhood.

What excites you most about the refreshed menu?

This new, truer-to-heart identity and menu at The Betty blend community and destination dining. We’ve curated an ambiance and menu that straddle the line between upscale sophistication and laid-back comfort, making it the ideal spot for a post-work unwind or a gathering with friends. Formality takes a backseat to warmth and inclusivity.

What inspired the refreshed menu?

The inspiration was a vision of approachable, nostalgic food crafted in an elevated fashion. We take pride in sourcing fresh and seasonal ingredients as well as working with regional purveyors. The menu offers comforting, classic dishes that people recognize but maybe haven’t had in a long time or don’t experience on a routine basis. Dishes like beef stroganoff or prime rib encourage diners to think, “Oh, I haven’t had that in a long time, but I know it, and I love it!”

What else is new?

The Betty is also incredibly cocktail-focused, with a wine and cocktail menu crafted by our Beverage Director and Sommelier Bill Brillinger. From classics like the signature Old Fashioned Betty to more modern drinks like the Antique Rose (gin, strawberry Aperol, raspberry liquor, lemon juice and club soda), Bill has used his three decades of experience to develop stellar beverage offerings for every guest.

The Betty also offers chef’s weekly specials that feature select culinary and beverage pairings curated by my team and me.

BY Claire Ruhlin