A Driving Force

Filling a gap

Like many companies, Mercedes- Benz USA wanted to support the community during the pandemic. “We wondered if we could do more than distribute vehicles and offer cash grants,” says Community Relations Director and Buckhead resident Kat Reynolds. “We extended our Greatness Lives Here program to create our Curbside Caring Initiative to provide meals for families and children in need.” In short order, the Dunwoody based company repurposed its cafeteria and hired the Flik Hospitality Group to prepare 1,000 meals per week for families in need on Atlanta’s Westside. “It enabled organizations like PAWkids (Paradise Atlanta Westside) and Second Helpings Atlanta to provide extra meals to residents twice a week,” says Reynolds. “All meals are made from scratch with fresh ingredients.” Thanks to its success and the continuing need, MBUSA extended the program through October 2020. By then it will have provided more than 28,000 meals. “The company also donated a fleet of nine Sprinter vans to help Meals on Wheels Atlanta, Communities in Schools and Second Helpings Atlanta deliver thousands of meals across the city,” says Reynolds. Giving back to the community has been MBUSA’s mantra since moving its headquarters to Atlanta in 2015 and launching the Greatness Lives Here campaign to support Atlantans in underserved areas in partnership with other organizations. Curbside Caring is an integral part of that endeavor.

