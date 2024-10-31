Simply Buckhead
ZERO-PROOF SIPPERS
ZERO-PROOF SIPPERS

by
October 31, 2024

For guests looking for full flavor but no booze, The Chastain in Buckhead is a top destination.

Here are two seasonal recipes to make at home.

Gravity Falls

INGREDIENTS
1 ounce apple cider
¾ ounce grapefruit juice
1 ½ ounces pumpkin syrup (recipe below)
1 ounce ginger beer
Cinnamon sugar for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

In a glass or shaker, combine apple cider, grapefruit juice and pumpkin syrup. Stir with ice. Strain into a glass and top with 1 ounce ginger beer

Pumpkin Syrup
2 cups water
1 cup white sugar
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup pumpkin puree
4 cinnamon sticks
1 teaspoon ground cloves
½ teaspoon ground allspice
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon vanilla extract

INSTRUCTIONS

Bring water and sugar to boil. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Lower heat to simmer. Add pumpkin puree and all spices and simmer for 10 minutes. Cool. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three weeks.

Spiced SpritzerSpiced Spritzer

INGREDIENTS
2 ounces chai syrup (recipe below)
½ ounce lime juice
Soda water to top

INSTRUCTIONS

Fill a glass with ice. Pour in syrup and lime juice. Top with soda water. Stir.

Chai Syrup
4 cups brown sugar
1 quart hot water
3 tablespoons ground ginger
6 teaspoons ground cinnamon
4 teaspoons ground allspice
3 teaspoons ground cloves
2 tablespoons ground cardamom
3 teaspoons ground black pepper
2 teaspoons ground nutmeg

INSTRUCTIONS

Bring water to boil. Stir until sugar dissolves. Lower heat to simmer. Add all spices and simmer for 10 minutes. Cool. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three weeks.

THE CHASTAIN
thechastainatl.com
@thechastainatl

Drinks columnist at Simply Buckhead. Food, spirits, and culture writer. 

