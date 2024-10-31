BENVENUTA FENDI CASA

High-end design home design arrives in Buckhead!
Home design brand Fendi Casa has made its Georgia debut in Buckhead. The furniture company recently opened its fourth showroom, third in the U.S., at Buckhead Village’s Italian Luxury Interiors showroom. There, the design brand from the makers of Italian couture house Fendi showcases a collection of furniture and accessories from its living, dining, sleeping, outdoor and lighting collections. Like its Italian couture house, Fendi Casa’s pieces highlight elegant details such as weaves, inlays, reliefs, original pairings of material and hand stitching.
“We are excited to offer our discerning clientele an exclusive opportunity to experience the brand’s exquisite craftsmanship and unparalleled style firsthand,” says David Desy, owner of Italian Luxury Interiors. Showroom hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Fendi Casa also has boutiques in Miami, West Hollywood and Mexico City.
