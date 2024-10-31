BENVENUTA FENDI CASA

Simply Buckhead
October 31, 2024
Home design brand Fendi Casa has made its Georgia debut in Buckhead. The furniture company recently opened its fourth showroom, third in the U.S., at Buckhead Village’s Italian Luxury Interiors showroom. There, the design brand from the makers of Italian couture house Fendi showcases a collection of furniture and accessories from its living, dining, sleeping, outdoor and lighting collections. Like its Italian couture house, Fendi Casa’s pieces highlight elegant details such as weaves, inlays, reliefs, original pairings of material and hand stitching.

“We are excited to offer our discerning clientele an exclusive opportunity to experience the brand’s exquisite craftsmanship and unparalleled style firsthand,” says David Desy, owner of Italian Luxury Interiors. Showroom hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Fendi Casa also has boutiques in Miami, West Hollywood and Mexico City.

italianluxuryinteriors.com

Giannina S. Bedford is multi-faceted writer and editor. Her work covers design, travel, food and business. She’s penned Simply Buckhead’s home feature since inception and held a variety of editorial roles at the magazine. Her freelance work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, USA Today, Virtuoso Life, Hemispheres and TravelandLeisure.com. She also contributes regularly Atlanta Business Chronicle. Fluent in Spanish, Giannina was born in Miami and grew up in Brazil, Chile, Hawaii and Australia. She currently lives in Dunwoody with her two kids and husband.

